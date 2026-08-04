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Elizabeth Axehead
Elizabeth Axehead is a production intern, formally a student producer/reporter. Based in Crisfield, Maryland. Graduated in 2026 from Shenandoah University with a B.A in Collaborative Audio Arts. She is a licensed amateur radio operator, with hands-on experience in audio engineering and radio systems, along with regional reporting and production work across Delmarva Public Media broadcasts.
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Emma Hartman
Emma Hartman is a student producer and reporter from Deal Island, Maryland, now living in Salisbury. She is a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where she majors in Digital Media Studies. Emma is passionate about media and content creation. Outside of school and work, she practices Goju karate and holds a black belt.
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