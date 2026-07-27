Mindfulness Meets Dog Training at Salisbury's Wolf Moon Dogs

As Americans continue investing in their relationships with their pets, one Salisbury dog trainer is proving that successful training isn't just about teaching commands—it's about understanding each dog's mindset.

Alana McGeehan, owner of Wolf Moon Dogs, runs a three-week board-and-train program from her home, where she works with only one training dog at a time. Rather than operating like a traditional kennel, her space is intentionally quiet, reflecting the philosophy behind her business.

"I really wanted something that felt like me," McGeehan said of the business's name. "The Wolf Moon is actually the moon of January... it just felt like I launched my business in January, and wolves, dogs—it all felt very aligned."

McGeehan's background extends beyond dog training. As a yoga instructor and practitioner of meditation and sound healing, she incorporates calming techniques into her work, helping dogs regulate stress before asking them to learn new behaviors.

"My background working in yoga and teaching people... really helped me see that shift that happens when a dog or a human can find that really nice relaxation space and move away from a stress response," she said.

One of the primary tools she uses is the e-collar, which she describes as "basically like a long leash" that allows owners to communicate with their dogs from a distance. But McGeehan emphasizes that no two dogs respond the same way.

"I really like to look at the whole dog," she said. "I don't focus just on obedience... I really focus on the dog's mindset, building up their confidence, making them feel better about how they go through the world."

That individualized approach, combined with the calm atmosphere of her home, is what McGeehan hopes leaves a lasting impact—not only on the dogs she trains, but on the people who bring them there.