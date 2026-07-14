Maryland's First Quick Reef Project Takes Aim at Shoreline Erosion in Dorchester County

As shoreline erosion accelerates across Maryland's Eastern Shore, conservationists are testing a new approach that could help preserve one of the region's most valuable natural defenses.

The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) has launched Maryland's first pilot project using QuickReef, an eco-engineered breakwater designed to reduce erosion while creating habitat for marine life. Installed on a conservation easement in Dorchester County, the structures are intended to protect vulnerable salt marshes that buffer the shoreline from waves and rising water.

"Quick Reef is a series of products produced by a company called Native Shorelines," said ESLC Director of Land Conservation Larissa Prezioso. "The material itself is made from calcium carbonate and a limestone marl that's really conducive to recruiting oyster habitat."

Unlike traditional rock breakwaters, the hollow structures provide shelter for fish while giving oysters a surface to attach to, allowing the reef to become part of the surrounding ecosystem.

Dorchester County was a natural place to test the technology. With more than 1,500 miles of shoreline, it experiences some of Maryland's highest rates of shoreline loss and saltwater intrusion. Those changes threaten salt marshes, which provide habitat for wildlife, filter water, store carbon and help absorb wave energy before it reaches the land.

"We wanted to pilot the QuickReef product on a conservation easement that had very healthy and substantial salt marsh habitat that was important to protect because it was eroding pretty badly," Prezioso said.

While the material costs roughly the same as traditional rock, QuickReef's faster installation can reduce overall construction expenses. Prezioso said bringing manufacturing closer to Maryland's Eastern Shore could make the technology even more affordable in the future.

If the pilot succeeds in slowing erosion and allowing marshes to recover, ESLC hopes QuickReef could become another tool for protecting vulnerable shorelines across the Eastern Shore while supporting healthier waterways and wildlife habitats.