People in Your Neighborhood: Salisbury singer-songwriter Bri Bryant

For Salisbury singer-songwriter Bri Bryant, music has always been more than a creative outlet. It's become a way to honor her late brother, connect with others, and encourage grace through life's hardest moments.

Bryant, who moved from North Carolina to Salisbury when she was five years old, began writing songs as a child after learning guitar from her brother, Thomas. What started as pages of "angsty lyrics" inspired by emo bands eventually evolved into more intentional songwriting.

"I have like a thousand songs in my notes app," Bryant said. "The songs I made for this EP, bits and pieces have been written throughout the years."

Her latest EP, Tiger's Eye, released July 3, draws from those years of writing while reflecting the emotional highs and lows that have shaped her life.

After Thomas Bryant, a well-known local musician, died four years ago, Bri questioned whether she would continue making music. She credits local musician and family friend Craig Twilley with encouraging her to perform again.

"He kind of dragged me out of my misery," Bryant said. "The drive that I have, it comes from [Thomas]. I have taken on his drive... whether it flops or I'm really successful with this, I am doing this for him."

Performing at restaurants and venues across the Eastern Shore has helped Bryant rediscover her passion while building toward bigger goals, including touring nationally under her artist name, Bweelo.

"My lyrics are kind of reflective of my own life," she said. "But as a person, I'd like to spread the message of grace."

Bryant will perform at Chuck's Backyard in Salisbury on July 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tiger's Eye is available now on Spotify and other streaming platforms.