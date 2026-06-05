Tuna and Tiaras Returns to Ocean City June 11, Combining Offshore Fishing and Support for Women Supporting Women

[O'CONNOR] The world's only ladies' tuna tournament is returning to Ocean City with community support, big fish, and an even bigger mission. I'm Jenny O'Connor.

[TAYLOR] There were already two other billfish release tournaments in the area, and I wanted to do something that was a little bit different. And I really love putting together events, and I really love fishing.

[O'CONNOR] That is Pam Taylor, owner, operator and tournament director of Tuna and Tiaras, the world's only ladies' tuna tournament, which returns for its sixth year on June 11. Since its debut, the event has grown from 33 boats in its first year to roughly 63 boats and about 400 women anglers last year.

For Taylor, the tournament is about much more than competition. It's about creating space for women in an industry that can still feel intimidating to newcomers.

[TAYLOR] My whole world has always been tomboy, I can do it if the boys can do it kind of attitude. And I'm slightly persuasive in that way where I can look at a girl and go, there's no reason you can't do it. We can do it. And a lot of girls are like, really? And I'm like, yes. It's not hard.

[O'CONNOR] Taylor says every year several boats go offshore with groups of women who have never fished offshore before.

[TAYLOR] The hardest part about being a woman in the fishing industry is finding the nerve to try it. So trying to calm that nerve and get some girls out there.

[O'CONNOR] That goal is expanding this year through a new program called Tuna and Tiaras In Session, a classroom-based course designed to help women feel more comfortable before stepping aboard a boat.

[TAYLOR] My entire goal is to get more women offshore. I want to build confidence in them before they get on the boat.

[O'CONNOR] Taylor says the class covers everything from what to pack and what to expect to boat etiquette, safety, fishing terminology and equipment basics.

[TAYLOR] I just want these girls to go, oh yeah, I remember that. Oh yeah, I know how to do that. And actually go out there with some confidence and love it.

[O'CONNOR] Tuna and Tiaras is not only bringing hundreds of women anglers onto the water, it's also raising money for Women Supporting Women, a Delmarva nonprofit that supports people impacted by breast cancer.

[TAYLOR] The cool thing about them is each of their branches runs solely off their own grants and donations. So the Delmarva region only takes care of our Delmarva region and that money doesn't leave there.

[O'CONNOR] Last year, Taylor says the tournament donated more than $15,000 to Women Supporting Women. The cause is also personal for her.

[TAYLOR] My mom's a cancer survivor, and I wish I had known about Women Supporting Women before when she was diagnosed, just to have that support from the community.

[O'CONNOR] Taylor says she's also seen the organization help members of her own community.

[TAYLOR] I had a girlfriend that was stuck in a place where she needed help moving forward in her process. I basically yelled at her. I was like, go to Women Supporting Women. This is what I'm doing. I'm doing this so they can help you. And she did. And she said they were great. And thankfully, she's okay. But she was stuck and scared.

[O'CONNOR] Watching the tournament come together each year is emotional, Taylor says.

[TAYLOR] I always have to take a step back with a lump in my throat before I start my captain's meeting because it's like, it's the coolest thing ever. It's absolutely magical to see the smiles on their faces when they come back.

[O'CONNOR] Taylor says the tournament has grown thanks to support from sponsors, volunteers and the Ocean City fishing community. Seeing that support continue year after year keeps her motivated.

[TAYLOR] I actually had three of my top five sponsors move up in their sponsorship this year. Understanding that they believe in us is really cool.

[O'CONNOR] Some sponsors are also helping raise the stakes on the water.

[TAYLOR] Route 113 Boat Sales and Service hosts our outboard motor jackpot. So any boat that enters into the heaviest tuna winner-take-all Calcutta with an outboard motor boat is automatically qualified for a bonus $5,000 jackpot.

[O'CONNOR] This year's event will include a Vendor Village open to the public at the Ocean City Park and Ride on June 11 from 4 to 9 p.m. Weigh-ins will be held at Mickey Fins and the Ocean City Fishing Center on June 11 and 12 from 4 to 7 p.m.

For registration and more information, visit tunaandtiaras.com.

I'm Jenny O'Connor.