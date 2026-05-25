Behind the Lines: A 9/11 Story Brings Healing and Mental Health Conversations to the Avalon

[O'CONNOR] A new performance came to the Avalon Theatre this past weekend and used music and firsthand storytelling to explore the lasting emotional impact of 9/11, war, trauma, and healing. I’m Jenny O’Connor. Behind the Lines: A 9/11 Story is a production that combines live music, theater, and personal experiences from veterans and first responders. Musician Dominick Farinacci explained that the combination of his musical interpretations with veteran Jaymes Poling’s storytelling brings this unique production to life.

[FARINACCI] “So Behind the Lines is an immersive storytelling and music theater production that brings together the story of Bill Spade, a FDNY firefighter, with James’ story who fought in the subsequent war in Afghanistan. I built an immersive kind of musical environment for their stories to live in.”

[O'CONNOR] What began as a conversation about life after combat eventually evolved into a national touring production focused on vulnerability and emotional connection. Farinacci first met Afghanistan veteran Jaymes Poling nearly seven years ago.

[POLING] “When I first got out of the military, the post-traumatic stress awareness campaign, I think was in full swing. And I think they did a great job of helping individuals who are struggling with some of the more acute post-traumatic stress symptoms tied to combat. But I think one of the things that it did not do a great job of with, at least for me, was anything close to like an element of empowerment being introduced.”

[POLING] “And in the show, I compare it to how we see people who survive cancer as stronger as survivors. But we don’t necessarily look at people who survive trauma in the same way.”

[O'CONNOR] Music is used throughout the performance to help audiences emotionally connect with the stories being told.

[FARINACCI] “The music is that natural extension of enabling the audience to really internalize the words in a very deep and emotional and personal way.”

[O'CONNOR] The performance can even feel therapeutic as the music guides audiences through the emotional journey. Poling says the creative process itself also changed how he understood his own experiences.

[POLING] “There were times where I would articulate my experiences and how they affected me. I would kick that to Dominic. Dominic would kick back music that I think perfectly reflected what I wrote, but didn’t always reflect how I felt about something. Just the creative process itself left me kind of better understanding my own experiences and journey.”

[O'CONNOR] Alongside the performance itself, local organizations are also helping connect the show’s themes of trauma and resilience to broader conversations surrounding mental health during Mental Health Awareness Month. Katie Theeke is Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of one of the event’s sponsors, For All Seasons.

[THEEKE] “We’re a community behavioral health and rape center. We provide therapy, psychiatry, rape crisis services, and education and outreach. And we do all of this regardless of what insurance you have.”

[O'CONNOR] Theeke says supporting Behind the Lines felt like a natural extension of the organization’s work with veterans, first responders, and trauma survivors.

[THEEKE] “There’s some stigma with mental health, I think, in those large communities. It just shows sort of a more vulnerable side. And it’s just really beautiful the way they tie it all together and they show how the healing can happen in the wake of a tragedy.”

[O'CONNOR] In addition to sponsoring the performance, For All Seasons is continuing several community education efforts through its Center for Learning, including free online trainings during May focused on youth mental health and trauma support.

[THEEKE] “We have been doing a course through the Center for Learning called Thriving Kids: Changing the Story of Trauma. And this one particularly though, is free through the month of May.”

[O'CONNOR] For more information, visit For All Seasons. And if you want to catch a future showing of Behind the Lines: A 9/11 Story, visit Modern Warrior LIVE. For Delmarva Public Media, I’m Jenny O’Connor.