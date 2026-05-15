Ben Layton 5K Continues Legacy of Community Support in Salisbury

[O’CONNOR] For more than two decades, one Salisbury event has turned miles on the pavement into hope for families facing childhood cancer. Next weekend, the Ben Layton 5K returns to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society while continuing the legacy behind one of the city’s most beloved playgrounds. I’m Jenny O’Connor. The Ben Layton 5K was first created after Ben Layton of Salisbury was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia known as AML in 2000. After Ben passed away in 2002, at the age of 4, the community rallied together to create something lasting in his memory: Ben’s Red Swings playground next to the Salisbury Zoo.

[SHOEPF] “Part of Ben’s journey was during a time when things in the world were going on and he was realizing that people were passing away, and there was lots of conversation about angels in heaven. Ben stated that he wanted to have red wings. So he wanted red wings, and kind of how the name of Ben’s Red Swings came about because of his wanting to have red wings when he went to heaven.”

[O’CONNOR] The playground officially opened in 2004 and has continued growing ever since, with money raised from the race helping maintain the space for local families. The park now includes wheelchair-accessible swings, sensory stations, and even a small blending library where children and parents can read together while they play.

[SHOEPF] “The goal was absolutely to get the playground up and going. That was huge. And then each year, the goal is to increase in donations to be able to buy the equipment and to keep it safe for kids and anything that needs fixed or anything that has to be done. It’s definitely for every child, no matter what you’re going through.”

[O’CONNOR] Keeping an event like this running year after year takes an entire network of volunteers, including people like Kerry Shoepf, who first became connected to the race through her own family’s experience with leukemia.

[SHOEPF] “In 2010, I was asked to join the race as a family with my son who had been diagnosed with leukemia as honorary people for the day. So we accepted it, and we went to the park where they were holding the event and I spoke on our behalf, and from that moment on I was sort of sucked right in. It was such a wonderful event, wonderful people, and it’s for such a good cause.”

[O’CONNOR] Kerry’s son Jesse was diagnosed with pre-B cell ALL leukemia in 2009 when he was just 14 years old and a freshman at Parkside High School. She says the years that followed were filled with treatments, hospital visits, and uncertainty, but also support from the people around them.

[SHOEPF] “It was a roller coaster ride. It was three years, three months, and 12 days of chemo every day. Back and forth rides to Johns Hopkins. We met a lot of wonderful people along the way, a lot of wonderful hospital staff that — I’m going to get emotional — without them, he wouldn’t be here. The people we met along the way, the other families, the other children we met are still to this day their family.”

[O’CONNOR] Shoepf says the support her family received during that time completely changed her understanding of what community can mean during a medical crisis, and now every year at the 5K, she sees that same support reflected back into Salisbury families. And seeing this all in her own hometown makes it that much more special.

[SHOEPF]

So I’m born and raised in Salisbury. This is my home. Seeing the playground and stopping there and seeing children play, knowing that they’re children of our community and that it came from the hard work of many people that have come together to make sure that something like that stays up and includes children and all their abilities — man, it’s just powerful.”

[O’CONNOR] The race raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, helping fund research and support for families currently going through treatment. But Kerry says it also serves another purpose in reminding families they are not alone.

[SHOEPF] “Sometimes when you’re in that situation, you kind of feel a little secluded and not really part of everything, and I don’t want that to be. I want them to know that there are people who have been in their shoes and absolutely want to help them walk through their journey. It’s a lonely walk, and the more people you have around you, the better it is.”

[O’CONNOR] The Ben Layton 5K includes a traditional 5K race, a two-mile fun walk, and even a virtual participation option for people who want to support the cause from home. Shoepf says whether someone is a serious runner or simply wants to cheer from the sidelines, everybody is welcome.

[SHOEPF] “If you’re not a running person and it’s just not your thing that you want to run or walk, you can come out and cheer people across the finish line. We welcome anybody, whether you’re participating or whether you just want to come and support.”

[O’CONNOR] Participants can register online through RunSignUp.com or sign up the morning of the race. I’m Jenny O’Connor.