NASA is looking for astronauts to live and work on the Moon

If you have dreams of going to the moon, you now have a chance. NASA is accepting applications for those interested in becoming an astronaut.

The candidates selected to be astronauts would not only test spacecraft but would also live and work on the moon in a future moon base, said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman in a statement released on Saturday.

"Those missions will demand technical excellence, sound judgment, teamwork, and courage," the statement said. "NASA's astronaut corps has always called on remarkable Americans willing to take on extraordinary challenges in service to the nation."

There are currently 32 active astronauts in NASA's astronaut corps. Since NASA missions began in the 1960s, the agency has selected 370 people to train as astronauts, according to the agency.

The applicant process is extremely competitive. Out of more than 8,000 applicants for NASA's last astronaut class, only 10 candidates were selected.

While any U.S. citizen can apply and there is no official age restriction, applicants will need to have a master's degree in a STEM-related field such as engineering or math.

In a recent change, a nursing degree qualifies.

"Nursing degrees are now included in the STEM definition," Anna Schneider, NASA spokesperson, told NPR on Sunday. "Master's-level nursing degrees now meet the minimum educational requirement, whereas nursing degrees were previously excluded."

In addition, NASA is requiring a minimum of three years of related professional experience after completing a degree.

In lieu of a master's degree and working experience, NASA will consider those in a PhD program (in STEM), doctors or pilots with extensive flight experience.

Neil Armstrong / NASA via AP FILE - This detail of a July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Neil Armstrong reflected in the helmet visor of Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon.

If chosen, the selected astronauts will undergo training that will last for two years. NASA said astronauts will prepare for critical and difficult missions such as landing near the moon's South Pole.

To achieve its goal of returning humans to the moon in 2028 – the first time since 1972 – NASA is relying on private companies such as Blue Origin and SpaceX to develop systems and spacecraft.

During a Nov. 7 press conference on the Artemis III moon mission's progress, Isaacman said he is "very confident" the mission will launch in 2027.

The starting salary is $164,395 and applications will be received through Dec. 3.

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