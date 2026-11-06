CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as Trump's chief of staff

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published November 6, 2026 at 2:13 PM EST
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (R) waves while walking to board Air Force One with White House communications aide Danielle Alvarez (L) and White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller on October 23, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (R) waves while walking to board Air Force One with White House communications aide Danielle Alvarez (L) and White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller on October 23, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles is being replaced by Stephen Miller, President Trump said Friday. 

The change comes after Republicans were swept out of power during this week's midterm elections. 

Miller currently serves as deputy chief of staff in the White House. Trump announced the change on social media today, saying that Miller will take over on Monday.

Wiles worked with the Trump 2020 campaign in Florida and has served as chief of staff in this White House from day one. She was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and but it was announced she was cancer free this fall.

Miller has been a fixture in Trump's circles since 2016 and is considered an architect of some of his core policies, including immigration.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a White House correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk. She appears regularly on the NPR Politics Podcast and other NPR shows. 
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
Related Stories
A mototaxi pass drives past a banner of Pope Leo XIV at Pimentel beach in Chiclayo, Peru, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, ahead of his planned trip to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru from Nov. 6 to 17.
  1. Pope Leo begins a 12-day, 3-country South America tour after his cancer surgery
  2. Health intel-sharing group warns industry in wake of cyberattack on French blood bank
  3. 'Club Kid' dances to the rhythm of its own drum and bass
  4. Remembering 'Star Trek' actor Patrick Stewart
  5. 'Wild Horse Nine' turns CIA dirty work into a tiresome tale of bickering tourists
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner