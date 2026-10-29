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Eleven states cut Medicaid coverage for refugees who are pregnant or children

KJZZ | By Katherine Davis-Young
Published October 29, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

When Congress cut Medicaid benefits for refugees who are in the U.S. legally, most states allowed them to continue for children and pregnant women. Arizona and 10 others did not.

Copyright 2026 KJZZ News

Corrected: October 29, 2026 at 10:42 AM EDT
A previous headline on this story stated that refugees in 11 states are losing Medicaid coverage. It as been corrected to specifically state that 11 states are cutting Medicaid coverage for refugees who are pregnant or children. Medicaid in most states continues to cover those two groups, while all states have ended Medicaid coverage for refugees in general.
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Katherine Davis-Young
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