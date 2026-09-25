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China is holding F-35 stealth aircraft parts

WBUR
Published September 25, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Mike Regan, a managing editor at Bloomberg News, about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the U.S. this week.

The trip, full of pomp and circumstance, comes as Bloomberg News has uncovered exclusive details about F-35 parts the Chinese government has taken possession of. The aircraft parts were diverted to Hong Kong while being sent to the U.S. from Australia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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