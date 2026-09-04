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Not a mistrial, yet. Clancy's lawyer asks for emergency appeal in her murder trial

NPR | By Carmel Wroth,
Rachel Baye
Published September 4, 2026 at 12:20 PM EDT
Lindsay Clancy and lawyer Kevin Reddington look at jurors as Judge William Sullivan instructs them to continue deliberations during Clancy's murder trial on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass.
Greg Derr
/
Pool The Patriot Ledger via AP
Lindsay Clancy and lawyer Kevin Reddington look at jurors as Judge William Sullivan instructs them to continue deliberations during Clancy's murder trial on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass.

Updated September 4, 2026 at 2:16 PM EDT

The judge in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy has granted the request of her defense attorney for an emergency appeal to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to seek in the case. This came moments after the judge said he intended to declare a mistrial Friday morning.

The jury has been deliberating for six days and told the judge they could not reach a verdict because one juror did not agree with the 11 others.

The Supreme Judicial Court heard the case early Thursday afternoon. The appeal asked that the court either excuse the juror who is allegedly refusing to follow instructions or inquire further to determine whether the juror can in fact follow the judge's instructions to correctly apply the law.

Clancy, 36, was charged with strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in the family's home in Duxbury, Mass. Her defense argued she should not be held criminally liable because she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time, an approach often called the insanity defense. The prosecution argued Clancy was well enough to plan and act intentionally.

On Thursday, Defense attorney Kevin Reddington asked Judge William Sullivan to dismiss a holdout juror. Reddington referenced two notes the jury foreperson sent the court about the juror, who, according to Reddington, admitted doubt but refused to join the other 11 jurors in finding Clancy not guilty.

However, Judge William Sullivan denied that request. He did however instruct the jury on the meaning of "reasonable doubt."

When making his request for a stay on Friday, Reddington said of the holdout juror, "I believe that this is a situation where there is a clear and present danger that this individual, for some reason, what it is we don't know, but is taking a position that's intractable, regardless of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

Reddington also asked the judge to survey the jury to see if they could reach an agreement on a lesser charge, such as second-degree murder or manslaughter, before declaring a mistrial, so that Clancy couldn't be tried again for first-degree murder. The judge denied that request as well.

The judge agreed to give Reddington an hour to make his appeal to the state's top court.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Carmel Wroth
Carmel Wroth is a senior health editor for the Science Desk.
See stories by Carmel Wroth
Rachel Baye
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