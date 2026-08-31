U.S. and Iran exchange fire for the first time in a month

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

For the first time in nearly a month, the U.S. and Iran resumed their exchange of fire.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The U.S. said its forces attacked two Iranian launchers that were about to disperse sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. That prompted Iran to retaliate by targeting U.S. bases in Jordan.

FADEL: For more, we turn to NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi in Istanbul. Good morning Hadeel.

HADEEL AL-SHALCHI, BYLINE: Good morning, Leila.

FADEL: So what do we know about the attacks?

AL-SHALCHI: Well, we know that on Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard put out a statement saying that a U.S. drone attack had killed some of its troops on Larak Island. That's a strategically located island near the Strait of Hormuz that Iran uses as a military post. A little later, the U.S. military said in their statement it had struck those launch sites that you mentioned earlier after it had observed Iranian forces preparing to launch sea mines out into the Strait of Hormuz. According to Central Command spokesperson, the U.S. military had finished clearing sea mines from the strait's international shipping routes just last week.

Iran then retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Jordan. The Jordanian Armed Forces said today that they intercepted eight missiles entering the country's airspace, and then also the UAE's Ministry of Defense said it intercepted drones coming from Iran. And then in a separate incident, a supertanker caught fire after being struck by two naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces said the tanker had been trying to pass the waterway without permission and warned that any other vessel violating Iran's navigation restrictions would face similar consequences.

FADEL: OK. So does this mean we're back to seeing a wider wave of attacks and counterattacks coming?

AL-SHALCHI: I think, right now, it's too early to tell if this will turn into a full-blown, dayslong exchange of attacks. But the rhetoric coming out of Iran is forceful after last night. In a statement today, the Iranian Ministry of Affairs said that Iran will, quote, "not hesitate to exercise the inherent right of self-defense." U.S. CENTCOM responded saying that Sunday's strikes were not an act of aggression, instead, calling them, quote, "limited and precise" to prevent Iranian forces from laying more mines.

But, like you said earlier, these are the first strikes in around a month. The last time the U.S. launched a wave was on July 29, and then a couple of days later, President Trump ordered U.S. forces to hold off on further attacks, saying that he had held conversations with leaders of Gulf countries. Like I mentioned, the UAE, Kuwai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, they've all had to bear the brunt of Iran's retaliations because Iran has been targeting U.S. bases and other assets in those countries.

FADEL: Hadeel, we're now entering the seventh month of this war. What has changed for Iran since then?

AL-SHALCHI: Well, I can tell you that one thing that has touched almost all Iranians is the worsening economic situation. The price of food, gas, the general cost of living just generally has skyrocketed. Some estimates show that inflation is nearly at 90% now. Last week, President Trump said he wanted to make that situation even worse by ramping up sanctions in Iran. Very little details were offered on, like, the practicalities of how this would work. Trump also said that he wasn't in a hurry to start talks with Iran. Iran's leaders have been emphasizing, they won't reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the U.S. fulfills promises it made in June after a ceasefire was announced. But maybe one very important consequence is that while one of the stated goals of going to war with Iran was regime change, the war seems to have more entrenched the government in Iran.

FADEL: NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi in Istanbul. Thank you, Hadeel.

AL-SHALCHI: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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