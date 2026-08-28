Experts warn more flooding might hit Nepal. And, Fed chairman to give key address

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Today's top stories

The confirmed death toll from flash floods that hit the Nepal-Tibet border has surpassed 460 people, and more than 1,500 people are reported missing. Around 90 Americans are among the people unaccounted for, according to the U.S. State Department. The U.S. Geological Survey says a glacial collapse triggered the floods. The State Department said it would provide the region with $500,000 in aid for the rescue efforts.

Niranjan Shrestha / AP / AP Nepalese police officers watch as earthmovers clear the debris of flash flooding in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Thursday.

🎧 Search and rescue efforts are ongoing as receding waters leave behind mud and debris, NPR's Diaa Hadid tells Up First. Rasuwa, one of the hardest-hit regions, remains accessible only by helicopter. Authorities warn of potential secondary floods due to an overflowing lake in the area where the first glacier collapsed. Experts are concerned that the lake may burst. Nepali authorities have rescued more than 1,500 people, but it remains unclear if they are accounted for on the lists of missing persons.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is set to give his first major speech as Fed Chair when he addresses economists and policymakers this morning at Jackson Lake Lodge in Wyoming. Investors were left feeling let down last month when he promised to curb inflation without outlining specific plans. Many are eager for clearer guidance today, as Fed chairs have historically used this gathering to share their economic views. Prices are climbing faster than the central bank's target. They increased 3.7% in the 12 months ending in July.

🎧 Warsh's somewhat elusive communication style is quite different from his predecessors, so it's unclear whether he will use today to help fill in the blanks people want answers to, NPR's Scott Horsley says. After the last Fed meeting in July, Warsh said he was still deciding whether to focus this speech on the next few months of policy decisions or provide a more long-range perspective. Many consumers are concerned about current prices at the gas pump and in grocery stores and want answers on how the Fed plans to address these issues, Horsley says.

A federal judge heard arguments yesterday concerning the Kennedy Center board's recent efforts to reinstate President Trump's name at the entrance of the arts complex. On Aug. 13, the board, dominated by members appointed by the president, voted to close the main building for renovations. It also voted to put up a new sign on the entryway that would read "The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump." It said in a legal filing earlier this week that the complex could be demolished if its plans for a two-year renovation, including the return of Trump's name, don't advance.

🎧 The board has since emailed NPR's Anastasia Tsioulcas, walking back on what they called a "hypothetical scenario." Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio, filed a federal lawsuit last December regarding the proposed renaming of the Kennedy Center. Judge Christopher R. Cooper has already ruled that renaming it the Trump Kennedy Center is unlawful, since only Congress has the authority to rename the center. The core question now is whether adding Trump's name in the way the board voted on this month is essentially the same as renaming the center, Tsioulcas says. Beatty and her team argue that it is. The board and Trump say that a significant renovation is necessary, and adding his name does not equate to changing the center's identity.

Deep dive

Tony Gutierrez / AP / AP An order of ground beef is prepared for a customer at Deep Cuts butcher shop in Dallas on Oct. 21, 2025.

Trump is trying to beef up Americans' lives with a plan to temporarily lower tariff rates on some imported ground beef. In a social media post, the president said that the U.S. would "allow up to 300,000 metric tons of product for ground beef to be imported with no out of quota tariff." He also said the U.S. was committed to selling this beef at "25 percent below market prices." Beef has seen significant price increases due to rising inflation. Last month, U.S. consumers faced an average price of $6.89 per pound, and agricultural industry experts doubt that the president's plan will lead to a noticeable price drop. Here's why:

🍔 The lower tariff rate applies to a relatively small portion of ground beef compared to the high demand for red meat in America.

🍔 The announcement didn't clarify whether the imported ground beef would add to the existing supply for the American market or would instead be a product arriving in the U.S. anyway that is now benefiting from a lower tariff rate.

🍔 Shoppers could see lower prices for a short time, but shouldn't expect major savings. According to Andrew Griffith, a University of Tennessee professor who studies livestock economics, a 25-cent price decrease would mean an annual savings of $15 for a typical U.S. consumer.

Weekend picks

John Johnson / HBO Max / HBO Max Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in Lanterns.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: American Doctor follows three American surgeons on medical missions in Gaza. The documentary highlights the challenges they faced while treating wounded civilians and shares the struggles of their Palestinian colleagues.

📺 TV: HBO's new DC superhero show Lanterns follows space cops John Stewart and Hal Jordan, who is Earth's Green Lantern. Although they clash, Jordan agrees to train Stewart to become the next Green Lantern.

📚 Books: There's still time for at least one more summer read. NPR book critic Maureen Corrigan has three suspense thriller suggestions.

🎵 Music: Country music icon Dolly Parton left behind not only hit songs but also the stories she told as a songwriter. Her lyrics were representative of America throughout different decades, including the changing experiences of women who demanded equality.

❓ Quiz: How well do you know Dolly Parton? This week's news quiz features two questions about her, because writer Holly J. Morris says she deserves it. Plus, Planet Money Summer School is coming to an end. Test your economic knowledge and earn a diploma with this eight-question quiz.

3 things to know before you go

Claire Harbage/NPR /

Milk bars are thriving in Rwanda, providing fresh dairy to people who have moved to the city and lost access to cows. While milk is culturally beloved, health officials are urging people to consume it more moderately. Trump signed an executive order yesterday renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America. The body of water sits between New York and Canada. CVS and Walgreens told NPR that they have each filled around 100,000 prescriptions for obesity drugs in less than two months since a pilot program through Medicare allowed eligible beneficiaries to obtain them for $50 a month.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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