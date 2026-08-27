Want a lifelong companion? Adopt a desert tortoise

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

It is adoption season for desert tortoises. The Arizona Game and Fish Department has dozens of tortoises that need homes, but there is a catch. You see, desert tortoises can live more than 80 years. So this is not a decision to be taken lightly. Kellie Tharp is here to talk about what it takes to adopt one of these long-lived reptiles. She's the education branch chief for Arizona's Game and Fish Department. Welcome, Kellie.

KELLIE THARP: Thank you for having me.

CHANG: Well, thank you for being with us. So first of all, I know that your agency recently rescued a bunch of these tortoises. Where did they come from?

THARP: We receive many tortoises every year. And these tortoises were born in captivity.

CHANG: Ah, OK.

THARP: And they can't be released into the wild, so they go into an adoption program. And Arizona residents can adopt them and care for them throughout Arizona.

CHANG: OK. Well, I once met someone here in southern California who has a pet tortoise living in their backyard. And it was really fun to meet the tortoise for, like, 2 hours, but then I was like, what is a desert tortoise like as a pet over the long term? Are they good pets?

THARP: Great pets - curious.

CHANG: Oh.

THARP: They are solitary, so they don't want friends.

CHANG: (Laughter).

THARP: I know that sounds funny.

CHANG: Like a cat?

THARP: Well, in the wild, desert tortoises really are solitary creatures.

CHANG: But do tortoises like the companionship of humans? At least tortoises that grew up in captivity? Like, I'm kind of picturing, could I hang out with this tortoise in my backyard?

THARP: Many adopters say that their tortoise is very social. Some even say their tortoise will come knock on their sliding glass door.

CHANG: With what, their face?

THARP: Yes.

CHANG: OK.

THARP: They will knock on a slider. And many people will sit on their patios and spend time, and their desert tortoise will come out and socialize.

CHANG: OK, but are there some challenges that you really need to consider before you decide to take on tortoise ownership?

THARP: Absolutely. Longevity is something to keep in mind since tortoises can live over 80 years. You want to think about the age of the tortoise you adopt. You want to have a yard that is free from toxic plants. Provide native plants and grasses to keep your tortoise healthy. They also will need a burrow, some shade, a water source, things along those lines. And ensure that you keep it safe from, like, a pool or a fire pit. You want to have the enclosure separated.

CHANG: OK. You also mentioned, obviously, the longevity of tortoises. I'm a dog owner, and one of the saddest parts of owning a dog is knowing that you will probably outlive them. But it's the opposite problem, potentially, with a tortoise. It could very well outlive you. So do I, like, put the tortoise in my will or something? Like, have a succession plan in place? Is that what you advise? And now I'm like, who would I dump my tortoise on after I die? My brother would hate me if I did that to him.

(LAUGHTER)

THARP: We have many adopters that adore their tortoise and put them in their will. They make a plan with their kids, relatives, family members for when they pass to ensure care for their tortoise. And the Arizona Game and Fish Department is also here in those situations where there isn't a family member for the tortoise to go to.

CHANG: Got it. OK. So, Kellie, I mean, you seem like a tortoise enthusiast. Do you have a pet tortoise of your own?

THARP: Well, we have so many pet tortoises...

CHANG: (Laughter).

THARP: ...That we care for here. I see all of them as our pets.

CHANG: You have so many tortoise children out there. You don't need tortoise children at your house.

THARP: Yes.

CHANG: That's Kellie Tharp with Arizona's Game and Fish Department. Thank you so much.

THARP: Thank you.

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