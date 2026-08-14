Remains of Colonial Era Shipwreck Return to Vienna

VIENNA, Md. — Inside the John Smith Nanticoke River Discovery Center, a set of water-worn timbers now rests far from the muddy river bottom where it spent centuries hidden from view. The pieces are the remains of an 18th-century vessel discovered in the Nanticoke River, a rare colonial-era shipwreck that is beginning to reveal its story — while keeping many of its secrets.

The vessel was found not by archeologists searching deliberately for the past, but by accident. In 2015, a barge struck the Route 50 bridge over the Nanticoke River near Vienna. When highway crews arrived to repair a protective structure known as a dolphin, they began lifting debris from the riverbed. What they found beneath the modern material was something different.

“In 2015, a barge hit the bridge, the Nanticoke River Route 50 Bridge, and the highway department came to fix it,” said Pat Johnson, a retired doctor and historical researcher. “And as they were doing it, they were fixing what's called the dolphin. And they discovered that as they were picking up modern debris to try and do the repair, there was something underneath that was not modern.”

That discovery brought in a team of archeologists, who recovered as much of the ship’s remains as possible. The timbers were then moved to the Maryland Archeological Conservation Laboratory in Calvert County, where they have stayed for years in climate-controlled storage or in pools of water to prevent further deterioration.

Now, at the urging of local historians, parts of the ship are returning to the town whose colonial past they may help illuminate. Johnson said she wanted the ship’s story to be told where residents and visitors could see it up close.

“I'm an out of the box thinker and I thought this box needs to be in Vienna,” Johnson said. “It's amazing. That's 11 years ago, but they managed the collection. They were able to offer us which pieces to give us the best things that we could display that weren't super heavy.”

The returning timbers offer a tangible link to a period when Vienna was a significant shipbuilding and commercial center on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. In the colonial era, the Nanticoke River connected plantations, small ports and trade networks. Vessels moved tobacco, agricultural goods and people through these waterways, and local shipyards helped sustain that economy.

But the wreck also raises questions. Who built the vessel? Was it constructed locally? How did it sink? Why do some of the surviving pieces appear to be charred? And what might the unusual markings found on the wood reveal about the people who made and used it?

Kathryn Masten, a researcher with the Vienna Historical Society, said each piece now on display opens a different line of inquiry. “These four that they sent us, each of them has an interesting story to tell,” she said.

One clue is in the fasteners. Masten said the vessel includes wooden nails, suggesting it may not have been built by a large professional shipyard. “They're wooden nails that kind of indicate that this wasn't a professional shipbuild,” she said. “It was done in a low cost environment, like a plantation or a local shipyard like maybe Vienna. But yeah, so there's evidence of charring.”

That possible charring has drawn particular attention. Some historians have wondered whether the ship could have been damaged during Revolutionary War activity around Vienna, where loyalists and American militia clashed and where plantations and river traffic were caught up in the conflict. Boats were used to block British movements, and properties along Eastern Shore rivers were raided and burned.

But researchers are cautious. Masten said there is still debate over whether the darkened areas are truly evidence of fire or the result of long-term decay underwater. “There's controversy about that we found out when we were at the MAC Lab is was it really fire or was it possibly bacteria just from being aging in the water?” she said. “But according to the report and the report by the search team, they feel confident that the boat was set on fire.”

Whether the vessel burned in wartime, was abandoned, or met some other fate remains unknown. Researchers are continuing to examine historical letters and other documents from the era in hopes of connecting the physical evidence to written accounts. Even without a complete explanation, local historians say the find is significant.

J. Marcos Salaverria, director of the Dorchester County Historical Society, said colonial merchant vessel remains like these are uncommon in North America. “It's extremely rare,” he said. “So that's why we're trying to put the word out and find out what else can be done.”

For Vienna, the timbers are more than historical artifacts. They are a reminder of the town’s place in a larger colonial world, when rivers were highways and small ports helped shape life on the Eastern Shore. Their return also reflects a local effort to make regional history visible, not just in archives or conservation labs, but in the community where the story began.

The public will be able to get a closer look beginning August 29 at the John Smith Nanticoke River Discovery Center in Vienna and at the nearby historic Handsell house. It will be a daylong jamboree. The exhibit will offer a glimpse not only of a shipwreck pulled from the Nanticoke by chance, but also of the unsettled world of the Eastern Shore during the American Revolution — and of the unanswered questions still held in a few surviving pieces of wood.

This article is based on original reporting by a Delmarva Public Media journalist. Artificial intelligence was used to assist with production, and the content was reviewed by our editorial team before publication.