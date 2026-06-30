CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

New deal would let Israel leave troops in Lebanon. What does that mean for U.S.-Iran agreement?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
An Israeli flag tops a destroyed building in southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
An Israeli flag tops a destroyed building in southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

The prospect for a longer-term deal between the U.S. and Iran could be in jeopardy after Israel and Lebanon signed a fragile peace agreement four days ago.

The U.S.-brokered deal would allow Israel to leave troops inside southern Lebanon until the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah is disarmed and the Lebanese government takes control. But some analysts say this could give Israel cover to occupy southern Lebanon indefinitely.

Joyce Karam, editor-in-chief of Al-Monitor, a Washington, D.C.-based independent newspaper site that covers the Middle East, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner