Former Iran nuclear deal negotiator on what U.S.-Iran 'new normal' looks like

Updated June 29, 2026 at 10:54 AM EDT

The United States and Iran spent another weekend testing a ceasefire that has rarely looked like one, trading airstrikes and warnings even as negotiations over a broader agreement continue.

A senior U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations, told NPR that "nothing has been canceled" and talks are on track for the coming days. The Associated Press reported that Pakistan, a key mediator, says talks will resume Tuesday.

Jake Sullivan, who served as President Joe Biden's national security adviser and helped negotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, said on NPR's Morning Edition that both Washington and Tehran have incentives to keep diplomacy on track and avoid a return to full-scale war.

"I think we will see these flare-ups, and then we will see de-escalation and a return to the table. I think that is the new normal," Sullivan said.

He said Iran stands to gain sanctions relief and access to tens of billions of dollars in frozen assets, while the United States wants to avoid "having to restart a war that doesn't seem to have an end."

Sullivan also discussed how the Strait of Hormuz agreement shifted leverage to Iran and why Gulf states could strike their own deals with Tehran, leaving the United States with less influence.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above. The digital version was written by Majd Al-Waheidi.

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