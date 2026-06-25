Trump appeals a ruling that blocks parts of his order to restrict voting by mail

Updated July 2, 2026 at 10:15 AM EDT

An executive order by President Trump that seeks to enlist the U.S. Postal Service to limit voting by mail has hit legal hurdles.

On June 25, a Boston-based judge blocked key parts of the order that, at least so far, has not directly affected mail-in voting for this year's midterm primary elections.

That ruling by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, a nominee of former President Barack Obama, applies to this fall's general election and earlier races in nearly two dozen mainly Democratic-led states, plus Washington, D.C., that filed one of the five lawsuits against Trump's order.

And on Wednesday, another federal judge blocked election mail rules that USPS proposed in response to Trump's order. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, a nominee of former President Bill Clinton in Washington, D.C., found that the proposal violates the Postal Service's 2021 settlement agreement with the NAACP, which requires USPS "to prioritize monitoring and timely delivery of election mail" for every national race through 2028.

"This ruling is a critical step in protecting the rights of voters who rely on the timely delivery of mail-in ballots to participate in our democracy," said Anthony Ashton, senior associate general counsel at the NAACP, in a statement after Sullivan's ruling. "This decision makes clear that access to the ballot cannot be tied to arbitrary requirements."

The legal fight, however, is not over. Also on Wednesday, the Trump administration started the process for appealing Talwani's ruling, as a separate appeal of an earlier ruling by another federal judge moves forward in a similar set of lawsuits based in Washington, D.C. Justice Department attorneys are asking Talwani to pause the ruling by July 6.

Among other directives, Trump's order from March calls for the Postal Service and the Department of Homeland Security to create lists of adult U.S. citizens or eligible voters in each state. It also calls for USPS, which is independent of a president's administration, to deliver mail-in ballots only to people on those lists.

In response, USPS has proposed using information from state election officials to create voter lists. Postmaster General David Steiner told lawmakers last month that under the proposal, the Postal Service would not deliver the mail ballots of any states that refuse to turn over their absentee voter lists to the federal government.

But Talwani found that Trump's directives to USPS and DHS exceed his authority under the Constitution, which gives state legislatures and Congress the power to set the rules for federal elections."The Constitution does not grant the President any specific powers over elections," Talwani wrote in a 37-page opinion.The judge also found USPS has no legal authority to control mail-in voting.

In a statement, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, whose state is one of the order's challengers, said Talwani's decision protects the right to vote from "another unlawful attack."

"This executive order would have caused chaos for states, election officials, and voters across the country. It has no place in our nation," James said.

Along with New York, the largely Democratic-led states covered by Talwani's ruling are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

For the D.C.-based cases, the judge found in late May that it was too early for an emergency ruling that would block directives that the Trump administration has yet to carry out. Democrats are appealing that judge's ruling to the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia.

Talwani's ruling was the latest legal rebuke this month to the Trump administration's efforts to shape elections and voting policy.

On June 24, a federal appeals panel ruled against an effort by the Department of Justice to access Michigan's sensitive voter rolls, and a federal judge permanently barred the administration from implementing key planks of an earlier executive order on voting. On June 22, another federal judge ruled that the Trump administration's efforts to aggregate data to check voter eligibility is unlawful.

Editor's note: USPS is a financial supporter of NPR.

Edited by Benjamin Swasey

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