FAQ: How World Cup fans and workers can stay safe in the heat

The men's World Cup tournament runs through July 19th, and is drawing millions of fans, workers and players to stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico just as hot summer weather takes hold.

More than 1 in 3 World Cup matches are at risk for dangerously hot, humid conditions, according to an analysis by NPR . Climate change makes record-breaking heat waves more common.

That risk has been clear in the first week of the tournament. High humidity and temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Houston sent multiple fans to the hospital, according to reporting by Houston Public Media . Miami's first match was hosted on a day when the heat index, which captures both heat and humidity, was above 100 F, prompting an extreme heat warning from the National Weather Service. There were 10 heat-related medical calls at the stadium that day, with 2 of those calls requiring hospital transport, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Here are 3 simple things you can do to prevent heat illness if you're working at or attending World Cup events.

1. Make a plan to stay hydrated

One of the simplest and most effective ways to stay safe when it's very hot is to drink a lot of water. Your body cools down by sweating, so replacing that moisture is crucial.

"Access to water is a big one," says Jennifer Vanos, a heat researcher at Arizona State University, especially for people who will be out during the hottest part of the day.

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Some fans and workers will be able to bring water with them into stadiums. FIFA, the governing body for international soccer, says fans at matches in the U.S. and Canada will be allowed to bring in one factory-sealed disposable water bottle. At venues in Mexico, fans will need to purchase water. And World Cup side-events, including the massive street parties known as "Fan Fests," have a variety of water bottle policies.

Another way to stay hydrated is to avoid drinking alcohol, because alcoholic beverages cause dehydration and also make people less aware of heat illness symptoms, says Vanos. "If fans might be drinking a lot, that can be a very high-risk situation," she explains.

Drinking a lot of water is particularly important for fans and workers who are moving around a lot or exerting themselves. Your body temperature goes up when you're lifting heavy objects, like coolers full of drinks, or cheering and jumping around.

2. Stay in the shade as much as possible

The sun is your enemy during very hot weather. Spectators who are sitting in the sun are at higher risk for heat illness than those in the shade, says Vanos. Umbrellas, hats and loose-fitting clothing that covers more skin can all help protect you. Personal fans that create a small breeze can also help.

Waiting in line can be particularly dangerous, because it's hard to find shade in a large crowd of people who are all trying to go to the same place. In 2023, a Brazilian university student died while waiting in brutal heat for a concert by the pop star Taylor Swift.

Make a plan for where you will wait for public transit, ride-shares or shuttles, especially if you're traveling to and from World Cup events during the hottest part of the day when the sun is high in the sky and there is less shade, says Vanos. "Trees make a really big difference," she says. The temperature in the shade of a tree can be many degrees cooler than nearby in full sun.

Workers, including vendors and those directing traffic, managing parking lots and taking tickets, should be encouraged to take regular water and shade breaks, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

However, many states do not require that employers give workers such breaks, including Florida. Miami has the highest heat risk of all the World Cup host cities, according to the NPR analysis. The city is hosting 7 matches.

3. Know the signs of heat illness, and make a plan for getting help if you feel sick

Heat exhaustion is dangerous, and can progress to deadly heat stroke . Here are some symptoms to watch out for, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Thirst

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness, wooziness, feeling like you're going to pass out

Weakness

Irritability

Decreased urine output

Before going to a World Cup event where there are large crowds, Vanos recommends looking up information about where you'll be able to get help if you, or someone near you, feels ill. "For a lot of mass gatherings, it's a big concern," she says. "There's a lot more logistical challenges that come into play."

The CDC recommends calling 911 if you or someone else is experiencing symptoms of heat illness. The stadiums in places with very hot weather have cooling stations, medical stations and fans to keep air moving, according to FIFA . The locations of First Aid stations are marked on interactive stadium maps on FIFA's website .

This story was edited by Rachel Waldholz.

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