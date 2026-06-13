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COMIC: How excessive heat kills and how to stay safe

NPR | By Maria Godoy,
Connie Hanzhang Jin
Published June 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT

Of all extreme weather conditions, heat is the deadliest. Human bodies have a natural cooling system — sweat — but that system can do only so much in high temperatures and humidity.

But how exactly does heat kill? Here's the science behind what happens to the body in extreme temperatures, including the three main ways heat can shut down vital systems, as well as tips to stay safe, cool down and fend off heatstroke.

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This comic was written and illustrated by Connie Hanzhang Jin, based on reporting by Maria Godoy. It was edited by Carmel Wroth and Alyson Hurt.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Maria Godoy
Connie Hanzhang Jin
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Connie Hanzhang Jin
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