At least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police say

Gunfire erupted Saturday near a busy street festival in Ohio, wounding at least 12 people and sending some eventgoers scrambling for cover while others rushed to help the victims.

No suspects were in custody hours afterward, Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said, and officials urged people who were at the festival to come forward with any photos or videos on their phones for possible leads.

The shooting happened near the Old West End Festival, an annual gathering of live music and home tours.

Heffernan said it appeared that at least two people fired weapons and they were "probably shooting at each other."

Two of the victims were in critical condition, Heffernan added. The ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 61, with most of them in their early 20s.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. "Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence."

Multiple videos posted to social media showed people running amid the sound of gunshots and emergency officials tending to others who appeared wounded.

Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said it was difficult to get to the hospital due to closed roads and traffic from people leaving the festival, but emergency responders were able to transport all patients from the scene within an hour.

Kevin Berry was sitting in the neighborhood arboretum listening to live music with friends when he heard a handful of gunshots ring out.

"Everybody hit the deck," he said.

When Berry looked back up, he saw a gun being tossed to the ground less than 50 feet (15 meters) away from him. Officers who were already on site for the festival responded immediately.

Berry, who has medical training and served in the Navy, walked around looking for anyone who might need help and saw at least five people with gunshot wounds.

"The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area," he said.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo's historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping. Berry described it as the "kick-off to Toledo's summer festival season."

George Kral, safety director for the city, said officials were discussing with organizers whether it would continue through the weekend.

"This is one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo," he said, "and it's a shame that something like this had to ruin it."

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