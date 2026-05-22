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Congressional Republicans in discord over Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization' settlement fund

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT

Republicans in Congress caused two votes to be scuttled on Thursday after frustration over President Trump’s settlement fund to pay people who claim the government persecuted them, including possible Jan. 6 rioters.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd speak with journalists Sabrina Siddiqui, national politics reporter for The Wall Street Journal, and Scott Wong, senior congressional reporter at NBC, about the discord between Congressional Republicans and the president.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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