CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

U.S. officials say ceasefire with Iran holds up, despite efforts to re-open the Strait of Hormuz

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 5, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
Oil tankers sit at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)
Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP
Oil tankers sit at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

The U.S.-Israeli ceasefire with Iran somehow remains intact, despite tensions rising as both the U.S. and Iran vie for control over the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that has been under Iranian control since the start of the war over two months ago.

NPR’s Aya Batrawy joins Here & Now for the latest on the situation with Iran.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner