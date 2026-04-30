CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Suicide rates have dropped since the 2022 launch of the 988 line

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Fiona GeiranJuana SummersChristopher Intagliata
Published April 30, 2026 at 5:37 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Angela Kimball of the mental health advocacy group Inseparable about the drop in suicide rates after the launch of the 988 Lifeline.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mia Venkat
Fiona Geiran
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner