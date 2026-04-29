OperaDelaware Presents Andrea Chénier as Part of the OPERA America Conference

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Do you mind this music? Do you like opera? … Oh, this is my favorite aria.

[O’CONNOR] OperaDelaware is closing out a major chapter this May with an ambitious production that's as dramatic as the moment it represents. I'm Jenny O’Connor. OperaDelaware is known for bringing national talent to the heart of the Eastern Shore, and their latest production, Andrea Chénier, is no exception. Soprano Toni-Marie Palmertree is fresh off her Metropolitan Opera debut as Madame Butterfly and is now starring as OperaDelaware’s Maddalena, who sings the famous aria that Tom Hanks’ character raves about in the movie Philadelphia.

[MOVIE CLIP – PHILADELPHIA]

Oh, this is my favorite aria.

[PALMERTREE] “Singing an iconic aria like that, it definitely feels like a great level of responsibility.”

[O’CONNOR] But Vice President of Engagement at OperaDelaware, Kerriann Otaño, says she has nothing to worry about with the talent OperaDelaware has.

[OTAÑO] “This is a woman with impressive international career and credits behind her, making her life here in Delaware with us.”

[O’CONNOR] She explained that Toni-Marie is part of OperaDelaware’s Company Artist program, which is an initiative that allows performers to work, earn, and build stability while continuing to perform at the highest level. That program is one of the defining legacies of General Director Brendan Cooke, whose 14-year tenure is soon coming to a close.

[OTAÑO] Part of the thing that makes this production so special is that it features three of our company artists in lead roles. So, they have stability, they have benefits, they're working for us in administration, in development, in marketing as well as singing these powerhouse roles and making major, major debuts.

[O’CONNOR] And as the company wraps up this chapter, it's doing so with one of the most ambitious works in the operatic repertoire.

[PALMERTREE] “So, it’s essentially the story of the final, fiery days of the French Revolution, everybody ready to riot and we meet this poet, André Chénier. He speaks out. He is a very bold and fearless voice.”

[O’CONNOR] And doing so featuring three company artists in lead roles.

[PALMERTREE] “This is one of the titles that is typically only seen in the big opera houses. So, the fact that we are bringing this title, the fact that we have extraordinary artists here who are capable and excel in singing this difficult repertoire is extraordinary.”

[O’CONNOR] For audiences, the show means experiencing a major, rarely performed work in a more intimate setting.

[OTAÑO] “Artists of this caliber and this quality in the gorgeous, intimate setting of the Grand Opera House is exactly the type of theater where works like this were meant to be experienced.”

[O’CONNOR] The production also blends history with emotional storytelling in a story that both artists say still resonates today.

[OTAÑO] “There have always been people who have had to speak out against injustice. This is a cycle that repeats throughout history, but this is how we get to progress.”

[O’CONNOR] And Kerriann ensures this is an inclusive event. Tom Hanks isn’t the only one who can share the magic of opera.

[OTAÑO] “If you like Hamilton, if you love Les Mis and the drama and the passion of that, these are all kind of connections and touch points to bring you back to Andrea Chénier.”

[O’CONNOR] Especially in a time when so much media is digital or artificial, live performance offers something especially important.

[OTAÑO] “It’s something that you experience live. You’re in the room where it happens. It’s hundreds of artists creating for you. It’s this immersive thing that you are a part of.”

[O’CONNOR] OperaDelaware will present Andrea Chénier at the Grand Opera House in Wilmington on May 10th, 13th, and 15th as part of their hosting of the OPERA America Conference.

[OTAÑO] “So it’s a huge deal. We’re expecting about 500 opera professionals to be here for that four-day conference, which means that our audiences can see the show on Sunday, May 10th, which is Mother’s Day. And I’m going to tell you, your mom is going to be so happy if you get her tickets to the opera.”

[O’CONNOR] So no need for flowers and yet another mug this year. You can get tickets and more information at operadelaware.org. For Delmarva Public Media, I’m Jenny O’Connor.