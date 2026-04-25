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The US pulls out of peace talks with Iran

NPR | By Deepa Shivaram,
Jim KaneRob Schmitz
Published April 25, 2026 at 6:22 PM EDT

President Trump says he has cancelled the trip of his representatives to the Iran peace talks in Islamabad, shortly after Iran's Foreign Minister left Pakistan.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deepa Shivaram
Jim Kane
Jim Kane is a Deputy Managing Editor overseeing weekends for NPR News. He guides the editorial and news coverage process to make sure NPR is covering the stories that need to be covered, in a way that's consistent with NPR's mission.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
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