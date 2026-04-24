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Hundreds evacuate as wildfires spread across Georgia and Florida

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

Wildfires are burning across Georgia and Florida, fueled by extreme drought, high winds and dry vegetation.

In South Georgia, the Pineland Road fire has scorched tens of thousands of acres, while the Highway 82 fire has destroyed dozens of homes and forced evacuations. Smoke is also spreading into major cities, and air quality is declining.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with WABE reporter Emily Jones about the fast-moving fires.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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