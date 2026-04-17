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Old Weezer and Chris Rainbow songs find a new life on TikTok

NPR | By Stephen Thompson
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT

Old tracks hit the Billboard charts this week, thanks to online virality.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
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