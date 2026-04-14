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After backlash, Trump deletes post depicting him as Jesus-like figure

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
Michel Martin
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

President Trump has now deleted a controversial image that he claims wasn't a depiction of him as Jesus, but rather a doctor.

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Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
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