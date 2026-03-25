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U.S. floats Iran ceasefire proposal, even as more troops are sent to Middle East

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 25, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT

The U.S. has drafted a ceasefire proposal to end the war with Iran. According to Iran state media, the Iranian government has rejected it. Yet, even as that proposal is being floated, the Pentagon is deploying new troops to the region.

Host Robin Young gets the latest with Dan Lamothe, who covers the Pentagon and U.S. military for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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