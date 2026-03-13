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U.S. prepares its heaviest strikes yet in Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

The U.S. says it will launch its heaviest wave of strikes yet inside Iran, as the Pentagon confirms four American airmen were killed when a refueling plane crashed in Iraq, bringing the number of U.S. service members killed in the conflict to at least 11.

Fighting has also intensified across the region, including Israeli attacks in Lebanon and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters correspondent Emily Rose talks with Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins about the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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