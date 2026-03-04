The Sound of Cinema -- The Newmans
Pieces in this episode include:
Main Title, Alfred Newman
Nevada Smith (Music From the Score) – La-La Land Records
20th Century-Fox Fanfare With The Cinemascope Extension And Street Scene From "How To Marry A Millionaire", Alfred Newman, Charles Gerhardt, National Philharmonic Orchestra Captain From Castile - The Classic Film Scores Of Alfred Newman - RCA Red Seal
Cathy’s Theme, Alfred Newman, Charles Gerhardt, National Philharmonic Orchestra Captain From Castile - The Classic Film Scores Of Alfred Newman - RCA Red Seal
Emergency Landing!, Alfred Newman Airport - Decca
Strings Theme, Emil Newman, Hugo Friedhofer & Herb Spencer Island In The Sky / The Song Of Bernadette (Original Motion Picture Soundtracks) - Varèse Sarabande
Exit Music, Emil Newman, David Raksin, Jermone Moross Seven Wonders Of The World (The Original Soundtrack Recording) - Sepia Records
The Bravados: Main Title (The Hunters), Alfred Newman, Charles Gerhardt, National Philharmonic Orchestra Captain From Castile - The Classic Film Scores Of Alfred Newman - RCA Red Seal
The Pleasure Seekers Bossa Nova, Lionel Newman The Pleasure Seekers - RCA Victor
The Babe Ruth Ball / Scotty Hits a Home Run, David Newman The Sandlot - La-La Records
Prologue, David Newman Anastasia (Music From The Motion Picture) - Atlantic
Pig Lizard, David Newman Galaxy Quest (Original Motion Picture Score) - La-La Records
End Titles, Thomas Newman The Shawshank Redemption - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Epic Soundtrax
Turtle Lope, Thomas Newman Finding Nemo (Original Soundtrack) – Walt Disney Records
Runaway Stage, Randy Newman Maverick - Reprise Records
Walk to Work, Randy Newman Monsters, Inc. (An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack) - Walt Disney Records
The Wanderer, Joey Newman Any Day Now (Original Motion Picture Score) – Lakeshore Records