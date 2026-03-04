The Sound of Cinema -- The Newmans

Pieces in this episode include:

Main Title, Alfred Newman Nevada Smith (Music From the Score) – La-La Land Records

20th Century-Fox Fanfare With The Cinemascope Extension And Street Scene From "How To Marry A Millionaire", Alfred Newman, Charles Gerhardt, National Philharmonic Orchestra Captain From Castile - The Classic Film Scores Of Alfred Newman - RCA Red Seal

Cathy’s Theme, Alfred Newman, Charles Gerhardt, National Philharmonic Orchestra Captain From Castile - The Classic Film Scores Of Alfred Newman - RCA Red Seal

20th Century-Fox Fanfare With The Cinemascope Extension And Street Scene From "How To Marry A Millionaire", Alfred Newman, Charles Gerhardt, National Philharmonic Orchestra Captain From Castile - The Classic Film Scores Of Alfred Newman - RCA Red Seal

Emergency Landing!, Alfred Newman Airport - Decca

Strings Theme, Emil Newman, Hugo Friedhofer & Herb Spencer Island In The Sky / The Song Of Bernadette (Original Motion Picture Soundtracks) - Varèse Sarabande

Exit Music, Emil Newman, David Raksin, Jermone Moross Seven Wonders Of The World (The Original Soundtrack Recording) - Sepia Records

The Bravados: Main Title (The Hunters), Alfred Newman, Charles Gerhardt, National Philharmonic Orchestra Captain From Castile - The Classic Film Scores Of Alfred Newman - RCA Red Seal

The Pleasure Seekers Bossa Nova, Lionel Newman The Pleasure Seekers - RCA Victor

The Babe Ruth Ball / Scotty Hits a Home Run, David Newman The Sandlot - La-La Records

Prologue, David Newman Anastasia (Music From The Motion Picture) - Atlantic

Pig Lizard, David Newman Galaxy Quest (Original Motion Picture Score) - La-La Records

End Titles, Thomas Newman The Shawshank Redemption - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Epic Soundtrax

Turtle Lope, Thomas Newman Finding Nemo (Original Soundtrack) – Walt Disney Records

Runaway Stage, Randy Newman Maverick - Reprise Records

Walk to Work, Randy Newman Monsters, Inc. (An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack) - Walt Disney Records

The Wanderer, Joey Newman Any Day Now (Original Motion Picture Score) – Lakeshore Records