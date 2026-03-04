The Sound of Cinema -- The Roar of the Engine

Pieces in this episode include:

Drive Fast, Hans Zimmer F1 the Album (Music From F1 the Movie) – Atlantic / Apple

Pie-in-the-Face Polka, Henry Mancini The Great Race (Expanded Edition) – La-La Land Records

Overture, Maurice Jarre Grand Prix (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – FSM (Film Score Monthly)

Herbie’s Theme, George Bruns The Love Bug (1969)

Finale, Michel Legrand Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Varese Sarabande

Fight Scene, Paul Chihara The Paul Chihara Collection Volume 4: Death Race 2000 - Dragon’s Domain Records

The Cannonball Run, Chuck Mangione The Cannonball Run, Victor

Darlington/Cole Wins, Hans Zimmer Days of Thunder (Music From the Motion Picture), La-La Land Records

Anakin Defeats Subulba, John Williams Star Wars - Episode 1: The Phantom Menace - Sony Classical

Race Wars, BT More Fast And Furious: Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture - The Fast And The Furious - Island Def Jame Music Group

McQueen and Sally, Randy Newman Cars - Walt Disney Records

Go Speed Go, Michael Giacchino Speed Racer - Varese Sarabande

Into the Red, Hans Zimmer Rush - Sony Classical

Le Mans 66, Marco Beltrami & Buck Sanders Ford V Ferrari - Hollywood Records

Epilogue, Daniel Pemberton Ferrari - Milan Records

