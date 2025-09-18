Off the Record: The Creative Movement

We've all heard stories told over time. We use words, art, sometimes even music, to pass on these personal stories. But what about telling stories through movement and dance?

You're listening to Off the Record with Stephen Philip Harvey, where we sit down and talk to a variety of musicians on today's music scene.

Today we're sitting down with Stacey Alexander of the Creative Movement, her Salisbury based dance and creative business encourages others to tell their own stories and get in touch with their own creativity.

Staci Alexander: Oh, actually I'll dance with anybody. So as far as the Creative Movement goes, yes we are based out of Salisbury and we'll dance. I'll dance with children and adults. We have classes for both. It's giving them an opportunity to get into their bodies and given them an opportunity to then showcase their newfound talents or skills or love for movement... with the community, with our audience, but I'll go anywhere and dance with anybody.

I have always wanted to spread the joy and the fun of movement with people through music. One of the things is that break dancing is just one of the foundation styles that I tune into or tap into or talk to about, or teach about. When it comes to hip hop there's other styles too that started this culture in the 60's and 70's, and so I like to bring all of that into the, into the class. If we're talking about hip hop specifically.

But what exactly does telling your story through movement and dance look like, and when one sees movement, what is communicated to them?

Staci: I think constantly people are transforming their, whether it's a degree or you know, 180 or you know, anywhere in between. People come into the creative movement to move something, you know, and we move our bodies, but they're also moving other things. When you move differently, different moves occur. So I think honestly weekly I get different feedback from different people who are in there, you know, who were hesitant before and now feel really confident again, or just feel really happy to be in a space that accepts them for who they are and what they bring to the table.

I speak to the to the inner child of a lot of people, and I would love to bring out that, that version, that person that really does wanna move their bodies, but maybe just doesn't know how. And with the creative movement, we have a really beautiful knack of creating safe space for people to come in and explore movement in their bodies, which is a gift.

This week, the creative movement brings their moves to the Delmarva community at the Maryland Folk Festival. When asked what to expect from their performance, this is what she had to say.

Staci: And this, I have to tell you, this is a dream come true, especially after coming to the Folk festival the first year. When I saw the acts and what the folk festival had to offer, I was like, this is it. This is awesome because, what are we doing? We're telling stories! So that's exactly what the creative movement's gonna get up there and do. So, I'll be leading the group, the audience, anybody that walks by through movement. It's like a free dance class for anybody coming in.

So one of the things that I have learned over the years is people gotta get comfortable before they move their bodies. Look around, people are smiling, people are laughing, you mess up, nobody cares! Let's keep it going because that's not what it's about. It's about feeling how I feel while I'm moving my body. That's the most important part.

So none of the steps are important. None of the, none of the, you know, are you going the right way or the wrong way, are important to me at all. And to the creative movement, really. It's about how it feels while we're performing. That's really the true gift.

That was Stacey Alexander of the Creative Movement they performed this weekend at the Maryland Folk Festival.

More information can be found at mdfolkfest.com.