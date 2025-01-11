CONTACT US

Photos: Southern California residents return to devastation as two major wildfires rage on

By Mhari Shaw,
Elise Hu
Published January 11, 2025 at 10:07 AM EST
Friday, Jan. 10: Rev. John Shaver (R) looks on while visiting the remains of Community United Methodist Church, where he is pastor.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
More than 100,000 Los Angeles County residents remain under evacuation orders, and the threat of fire there is not over. there were fresh evacuations last night and strong Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up again today.

The Palisades Fire, which is the region's largest, has now burned more than 21,000 acres.

That means just one of LA's many fires has destroyed an area larger than all of Manhattan.

In Altadena, near the Eaton fire, law enforcement is keeping residents from returning to what's left of their homes. Residents are unable to survey damage there as search and rescue operations go on. Dangerous conditions continue to prevail.

Though winds have died down for now, forecasters expect another Santa Ana wind event to blow in early next week. Gusts are expected at more than 40 miles an hour on Monday and Tuesday.

Sat., Jan. 11: A person walks down a street in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
John Locher / AP
/
AP
Friday, Jan. 10: A person helps up Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, center, as he meets with victims of the Eaton Fire.
Ethan Swope / AP
/
AP
Sat., Jan. 11: A firefighting helicopter drops water on the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Friday, Jan. 10: Smoke billows from the Palisades fire as seen near Fernwood, Topanga, a community in western Los Angeles County.
Agustin Paullier / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Friday, Jan. 10: Firefighter works to extinguish a still smoldering fire in Altadena
Ryan Kellman / NPR
/
NPR
Friday, Jan. 10: Melted metal from a burned vehicle is seen on the ground of a property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Eric Thayer / AP
/
AP
Friday. Jan. 10: Fire crews monitor the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Eric Thayer / AP
/
AP
Friday, Jan. 10: This aerial photo shows homes and businesses reduced to smoldering rubble by the Palisades Fire.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Friday, Jan. 10: Destruction from the Eaton fire in Altadena.
Ryan Kellman / NPR
/
NPR
Friday, Jan. 10: Betty Comas, left, waits in line with her dog at an aid center for those affected by wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Richard Vogel / AP
/
AP
Friday, Jan.10: Wildfire smoke and burned houses are seen from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Apu Gomes / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Friday, Jan. 10: Luke Dexter reacts as he sifts through the remains of his father's fire-ravaged beachfront property.
John Locher / AP
/
AP
Friday, Jan. 10: A firefighter clears away smoking debris at the site of a structure on Lake Avenue in Altadena.
Chris Pizzello / AP
/
AP
Friday, Jan. 10: A worker clears debris from the Palisades Fire in Malibu.
Eric Thayer / AP
/
AP
Mhari Shaw
Elise Hu
