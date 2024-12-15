Syrian children return to school today

Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey has retired. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.