Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey has retired. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!

How the fall of the Assad regime in Syria may impact Russia

By Michel Martin
Published December 10, 2024 at 7:14 AM EST

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Russian historian Sergey Radchenko about what happens to Russia's sphere of influence in the Middle East with Assad gone.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
