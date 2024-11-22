From the Seattle food scene to Barney the purple dinosaur, check out these new podcasts
Looking for conversation starters for the Thanksgiving dinner table? The NPR One team has it covered with podcast recommendations from across public media.
The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.
NPR's Embedded: A Good Guy - NPR
Seattle Eats with Tan Vinh - KUOW
Breakdown: Turning Anguish Into Action - Maine Public
American Experience Presents - GBH
Generation Barney - Connecticut Public
24 Hours in Austin - KUT & KUTX Studios
Us & Them - West Virginia Public Broadcasting
NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.
Copyright 2024 NPR