Complex political past of suspect in Trump's apparent 2nd assassination attempt

Ryan Routh, the man arrested and accused of planning to assassinate former President Donald Trump Sunday, has a lengthy contradictory online history. Some of it has been in favor of Trump and some urged violence against him. In addition to his social media posts and a self-published book, Routh has been interviewed by major media outlets about his attempts to fight the Russians in Ukraine. He also has a long history of trouble with the law, including a 2002 conviction on a felony charge of possessing a weapon of mass destruction. Here’s what else we know about him.

AFPTV / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images This screengrab taken from AFPTV on September 16, 2024 shows Ryan Wesley Routh speaking during an interview at a rally to urge foreign leaders and international organizations to help provide humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and Ukrainian servicemen from Mariupol in April 2022.

🎧 NPR’s Quil Lawrence tells Up First that Routh went to Ukraine at least once to help fight the Russians in some way. In a 2023 interview with Semafor, he claimed to be in contact with hundreds of U.S. trained Afghan soldiers in exile and he was going to bring them to fight in Ukraine. He told the New York Times he would have to pay bribes and forge passports to do this. He was dismissed as unserious. Many American veteran groups who support Ukraine are now concerned that the war has become a partisan issue and Routh’s example could paint their movement as radical or anti-Trump.

An annual cultural festival celebrating unity and diversity in Springfield, Ohio has been canceled due to safety concerns, according to local officials. School closures and cancellations of events like this have become routine after Trump and his running mate JD Vance spread false claims about Haitian migrants living in the area. In a press conference yesterday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he's sending highway patrol officers to monitor schools in Springfield, which have seen at least 33 bomb threats.

🎧 “A lot of people are feeling the impacts of being under the national microscope and having these regular closures,” NPR’s Jessica Orozco says. Over the past day, two more elementary schools closed and a university moved classes online after more bomb threats, one of which mentioned the Haitian community. Ohio will also let Springfield use the state’s surveillance towers equipped with cameras to monitor threats. A lot of Haitian immigrants in the area are upset about being painted with such a broad brush. Meanwhile, some people who live in the area say the attention might help with things they need most, including more translators at schools and medical facilities, and infrastructure improvements.

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch is facing off against his kids in a Reno, Nev. court to determine the fate of his vast holdings, especially Fox News. The 93-year-old wants to alter the irrevocable trust set up to grant his four eldest children equal say in his media empire after his death in order to give full control to his eldest son Lachlan, who is currently running their companies.

🎧 Murdoch is making the argument that Lachlan has helped him run the company the last five or six years, NPR’s David Folkenflik says. He also says changing the trust will allow for clarity to avoid litigation and create a corporate structure that benefits everyone once he dies. Murdoch believes his other children could hurt Fox News' performance by pulling away from the right-wing programs popular with its core audiences. The trio of siblings argue that short-term gains for aging audiences are hurting the professionalism of the company to its core. This comes after a defamation lawsuit against Fox News over amplifying and embracing Trump's false claims of 2020 election fraud cost them $787 million.

ktsdesign / Science Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images Iron deficiency may affect many women and it can lead to anemia, a condition that results in the body having too few healthy red blood cells.

Feeling exhausted or irritable? There could be an undiagnosed reason for that, especially for women. According to a U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys study, around a third of U.S. women of reproductive age may not be getting enough iron. Despite the high risks, doctors don’t routinely screen for iron deficiency, which could lead to anemia, during annual health examinations. The ambiguous symptoms of the condition — including lethargy, irritability, and pale skin — means low iron can go easily overlooked, said Angela Weyand, a pediatric hematologist at the University of Michigan Medical School.

🩸 In addition to physical symptoms, women with iron deficiency can also struggle with anxiety, depression and restless leg syndrome.

with anxiety, depression and restless leg syndrome. 🩸 During pregnancy, people are more vulnerable to anemia and if developed they’re more likely to have difficult pregnancies. Low iron in a mother-to-be can affect newborn development.

and if developed they’re more likely to have difficult pregnancies. Low iron in a mother-to-be can affect newborn development. 🩸 One of the main reasons iron deficiency is more common among nonpregnant women than men is menstrual bleeding.

among nonpregnant women than men is menstrual bleeding. 🩸 Iron deficiency in men is rare but when it develops it can signal an underlying condition such as cancer or an ulcer.

Here’s why there’s a call for more research on low iron and how it’s treated.

Maggie Shannon for NPR / Ursula Boschet, 90, owner of Ursula’s Costumes in Santa Monica, California, browses through the one-of-a-kind, handmade costumes in her shop. Now all of her costumes are on sale as she closes shop after 30 years.

Ursula Boschet has been running the legendary costume shop, Ursula’s Costumes in Los Angeles, for half a century. Now, the 90-year-old is closing its doors for good and everything is for sale. When customers walk into the shop they’re greeted by ghoulish masks of past presidents, a wall of wacky, colorful wigs and an impressive collection of stick-on mutton chops, mustaches and goatees in a glass counter. The shop has even been a frequent spot for celebrities like Kate Beckinsale, Victoria Tennant and Steve Martin. In fact, Boschet became so well-known for her talents she was tapped to play an extra in a few movies.

📷 Take a look inside the shop, which is full of handmade costumes.

Naomi Baker / Getty Images / Getty Images American gymnast Jordan Chiles admires her bronze medal after the women's floor final at the Paris Summer Olympics on August 05, 2024. On Monday, her attorneys filed a formal appeal with a Swiss court after a timing error led to the stripping of her medal.

American gymnast Jordan Chiles is appealing her case to Switzerland’s highest federal court after her Olympic bronze medal was revoked by an arbitration court just days after she won the floor exercise final in Paris. In 2014, Wil Davenport was in a dark place and his mental health was unraveling. By December, he had admitted himself to an inpatient mental health program. One day, at the right time, his therapist and unsung hero said just what he needed to ignite a spark in him and help him want to live again. Editor's note: This story includes mentions of suicide. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 9-8-8. American pastor David Lin is returning home after being arrested in China on a contract fraud charge that he and his family deny, the State Department said yesterday. The 68-year-old had been jailed for more than 18 years.

