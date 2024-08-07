Who is Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler who lost an Olympic medal over her weight?

Updated August 08, 2024 at 09:01 AM ET

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

Vinesh Phogat’s dream of winning India’s first gold medal at the Paris Olympics ended in what for wrestlers is a nightmare scenario: She failed to make weight for the women’s 50-kilogram category final. After initially winning a chance for a gold or silver medal, her disqualification means she will leave France without a medal of any type.

Phogat later announced her retirement from the sport, saying, "Mom, wrestling has defeated me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream, my courage is all broken, I don’t have any more strength now," according to a translation by The Hindu newspaper. The athlete turns 30 years old later this month.

Phogat was found to be 100 grams over the limit — about 3.5 ounces, similar to a deck of cards — according to the Indian Olympic Association. After having three bouts on Tuesday, her weight was found to have increased a bit more than normal, the association’s chief medical officer, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, said on Wednesday.

Phogat had a successful weigh-in on Tuesday morning, Pardiwala said, and her nutritionist calculated that she could have around 1 1/2 kilograms of water and food. She also drank small amounts of water after her matches.

But when staff checked her weight, it was over the limit. The athlete’s usual strategies for cutting weight weren’t successful, Pardiwala said.

“We had tried all possible drastic measures throughout the night, including cutting off her hair, shortening her clothes,” Pardiwala said. But to no avail.

It was a cruel way to end what had seemed to be a charmed run to the gold medal match, as Phogat delivered a string of victories over highly ranked opponents. After two heartbreaking Olympics — a terrible knee injury ended her Rio 2016 campaign, and a shocking upset ousted her in Tokyo — she was finally on track to win the medal many have seen as her destiny.

Her disqualification “is very shocking,” said Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, who met with Phogat in the Olympic Village on Wednesday.

“We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support,” Usha said, adding that India’s wrestling federation has filed an appeal asking that the disqualification be reconsidered.

Arun Thakur / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Vinesh Phogat (center) and other elite Indian wrestlers were detained by the police in New Delhi last year as they protested against Brij Bhushan Singh, who was then the wrestling federation chief, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

An Olympic medal would have been something of a salve to a year of turmoil in India’s wrestling community. Last summer, Phogat took on a prominent role in high-profile protests against sexual harassment, as she and other top wrestlers called for action against then-Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Singh, an influential politician who was also once the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

As NPR reported last year, Singh was “accused by the country's seven most high-profile wrestlers, including a minor, of groping them, stalking them, demanding sexual favors and threatening them if they refuse to entertain his advances.”

Singh has denied the allegations. In the New Delhi protests against him, Phogat and other elite athletes were confronted by police who dragged them away and detained them.

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.



Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.



At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024

After Wednesday’s abrupt elimination derailed Phogat’s chance for an Olympic medal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said via X, “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.”

Acknowledging a “sense of despair” over the outcome, Modi added, “At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on.”

At the Paris Games, Phogat defeated a roster of champions in a single day to earn a spot against Team USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt in Wednesday’s final. In her first match, she upset the reigning Olympic champion, Yui Susaki of Japan. She then beat former European champion Oksana Livach of Ukraine in the quarterfinals and Pan American Games champion Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba in the semifinals.

Because of Phogat’s disqualification, Guzman was elevated to the final to face Hildebrandt. The American won the gold.

Phogat comes from a family famous for its female wrestlers: her cousins’ story inspired the Bollywood film Dangal, from Walt Disney’s India subsidiary. She has also spoken out in favor of empowering girls and giving them more support to pursue sports.

She told The Hindu news outlet in 2018, “most importantly, girls need to stand up for what they want to do. It’s not just about sports — even otherwise, in education or in life, girls need to stop feeling pity for themselves or considering themselves weak. You have to have the strength of belief in yourself. The first step has to be taken by a girl herself; everything else follows.”

Loading...

Copyright 2024 NPR