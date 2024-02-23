Biden announces over 500 new sanctions for Russia's war in Ukraine and Navalny death

President Biden has announced more than 500 new sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The move comes one day before the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksey Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin's fiercest opposition leader," President Biden said in a statement Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

