Salisbury-Based Saxophonist Stephen P. Harvey Releases New Octet Recording

Delmarva Public Media | By Peter Solomon
Published May 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
Salisbury-based saxophonist and educator Stephen P. Harvey.
Andrew Tawes
/
Submitted
Salisbury-based saxophonist and educator Stephen P. Harvey.

Salisbury-based saxophonist and educator Stephen Philip Harvey gained national attention last year with an ambitious recording of original music for big band inspired by comic book superheroes. He’s back with a new octet recording called “Elemental,” featuring music inspired by the classical notion of four elements – fire, air, water and earth. Like Harvey, the musicians on the album come from the Cleveland/Youngstown/Pittsburgh region.

Harvey has lined up several concerts through May and June across the Midwest and East Coast. Locally, you can catch his octet in performance at Ebenezer Theatre in Easton Saturday evening, May 6th at 8 PM.

Arts and Culture
Peter Solomon
Peter Solomon is WESM's Music Director and host of Morning Jazz Unlimited, weekdays from 9 am to noon on WESM. He joined Delmarva Public Media in August 2021 after 22 years as a jazz host for an NPR affiliate in Richmond, Virginia.
See stories by Peter Solomon