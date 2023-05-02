Salisbury-Based Saxophonist Stephen P. Harvey Releases New Octet Recording

Salisbury-based saxophonist and educator Stephen Philip Harvey gained national attention last year with an ambitious recording of original music for big band inspired by comic book superheroes. He’s back with a new octet recording called “Elemental,” featuring music inspired by the classical notion of four elements – fire, air, water and earth. Like Harvey, the musicians on the album come from the Cleveland/Youngstown/Pittsburgh region.

Harvey has lined up several concerts through May and June across the Midwest and East Coast. Locally, you can catch his octet in performance at Ebenezer Theatre in Easton Saturday evening, May 6th at 8 PM.

Related link: “Smash!” Stephen Philip Harvey Release Highlights Superheroes (delmarvapublicmedia.org)

