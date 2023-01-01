Weeknights at 7 PM (WSDL)

For more than 30 years, World Cafe has been the place where public radio audiences get their first “before they were famous” look at emerging musicians and connect deeply with legendary performers. A celebrated music tastemaker, the show spans an array of genres including singer-songwriter, classic rock, indie rock, Americana, alt-country, blues, world music, R&B, and soul.

Host Raina Douris and contributing host Kallao present a carefully curated music mix along with the central element of each daily show: an intimate conversation with an artist focusing on their craft, songwriting, and inspirations, combined with an exclusive musical performance.