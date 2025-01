Tuesdays at 3:00 PM on WESM 91.3 FM

Tonic: The Funky Groove Show features a mix of instrumental funk and groove music spanning the past six decades. The program offers family-friendly, feel-good music from the 1960s, '70s and '80s all the way into the 21st Century, encompassing funk, groove, soul, disco, jazz, hip hop and more. A weekly dose of universal harmony, love and acceptance.