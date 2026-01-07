CONTACT US

The General Store - Episode #26

Published January 7, 2026 at 4:08 PM EST
Hosted by JB, the General Store’s music custodian, this program highlights great songs and songwriters (from the familiar to the obscure) from the 1960s through present day.

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 26

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Mary Chapin Carpenter – Shut Up and Kiss Me – Stones In The Road – 1994

The Northern Pikes – Kiss Me You Fool – Snow In June – 1990

Keb' Mo' – Tell Everybody I Know – Keb' Mo' – 1994

Shawn Colvin – Set The Prairie On Fire – Fat City – 1992

Rickie Lee Jones – Stewart's Coat – Traffic From Paradise – 1993

Set 2

Molly Tuttle – Everything Burns – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025

Paul Simon – American Tune (1973) – Paul Simon Collection – 2002

Jackson Browne – The Pretender – The Pretender – 1976

Byran Ferry – The Times They Are A Changing – Dylanesque – 2007

Set 3

Steve Martin & Alison Browne – Bluegrass Radio – Safe Sensible & Sane – 2025

Jimmy Buffett – Johnny's Rhum – Equal Strain On All Parts – 2023

Alison Krauss & Union Station – The Lucky One – Alison Krauss & Union Station Live – 2002

Alison Krauss & Union Station – Baby Now That I've Found You (The Foundations) –

Alison Krauss & Union Station Live - 2002

