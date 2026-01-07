The General Store - Episode #26
Hosted by JB, the General Store’s music custodian, this program highlights great songs and songwriters (from the familiar to the obscure) from the 1960s through present day.
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Mary Chapin Carpenter – Shut Up and Kiss Me – Stones In The Road – 1994
The Northern Pikes – Kiss Me You Fool – Snow In June – 1990
Keb' Mo' – Tell Everybody I Know – Keb' Mo' – 1994
Shawn Colvin – Set The Prairie On Fire – Fat City – 1992
Rickie Lee Jones – Stewart's Coat – Traffic From Paradise – 1993
Set 2
Molly Tuttle – Everything Burns – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025
Paul Simon – American Tune (1973) – Paul Simon Collection – 2002
Jackson Browne – The Pretender – The Pretender – 1976
Byran Ferry – The Times They Are A Changing – Dylanesque – 2007
Set 3
Steve Martin & Alison Browne – Bluegrass Radio – Safe Sensible & Sane – 2025
Jimmy Buffett – Johnny's Rhum – Equal Strain On All Parts – 2023
Alison Krauss & Union Station – The Lucky One – Alison Krauss & Union Station Live – 2002
Alison Krauss & Union Station – Baby Now That I've Found You (The Foundations) –
Alison Krauss & Union Station Live - 2002