The General Store show logo
The General Store

The General Store - Episode #25 (XMAS)

Published January 7, 2026 at 4:06 PM EST
The General Store show logo

Hosted by JB, the General Store’s music custodian, this program highlights great songs and songwriters (from the familiar to the obscure) from the 1960s through present day.

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM, Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 25 - Special Christmas Eve Show

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Jim Henry – The Tree – Wonderland, A Winter Solstice Celebration – 2002

The Moody Blues – Don't Need A ReinDeer – Octave - 1977

Mabel Scott – Boogie Woogie Santa Claus – A Blues Christmas – 1948

Tom Prasada Rao – Christmas In The Ashram (Chris Rosser) – Christmas In The Ashram – 1998

Jimmy Buffett – Ho Ho Ho And A Bottle Of Rum – Christmas Island – 1996

Set 2

Alison Krauss – Get Me Through December (Gordon Sampson & Fred Lavery) – A Hundred Miles Or More – 2007

Joni Mitchell – River – Blue - 1971

Mark Knopfler – The Ragpicker's Dream – The Rag Picker's Dream – 2002

Chuck Brodsky – On Christmas I Got Nothing – Radio – 1998

John Prine – Christmas In Prison – Sweet Revenge – 1973

Set 3

Enya – The Spirit Of Christmas Past – And Winter Came – 2008

Jackson Browne – The Rebel Jesus – The Best Of Jackson Browne – 1997

The Roches – Good King Wenceslas – We Three Kings – 1990

The Band – Christmas Must Be Tonight – Islands – 1977

Dar Williams – The Christians And The Pagans – Mortal City - 1996

