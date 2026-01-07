The General Store - Episode #25 (XMAS)

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM, Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 25 - Special Christmas Eve Show

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Jim Henry – The Tree – Wonderland, A Winter Solstice Celebration – 2002

The Moody Blues – Don't Need A ReinDeer – Octave - 1977

Mabel Scott – Boogie Woogie Santa Claus – A Blues Christmas – 1948

Tom Prasada Rao – Christmas In The Ashram (Chris Rosser) – Christmas In The Ashram – 1998

Jimmy Buffett – Ho Ho Ho And A Bottle Of Rum – Christmas Island – 1996

Set 2

Alison Krauss – Get Me Through December (Gordon Sampson & Fred Lavery) – A Hundred Miles Or More – 2007

Joni Mitchell – River – Blue - 1971

Mark Knopfler – The Ragpicker's Dream – The Rag Picker's Dream – 2002

Chuck Brodsky – On Christmas I Got Nothing – Radio – 1998

John Prine – Christmas In Prison – Sweet Revenge – 1973

Set 3

Enya – The Spirit Of Christmas Past – And Winter Came – 2008

Jackson Browne – The Rebel Jesus – The Best Of Jackson Browne – 1997

The Roches – Good King Wenceslas – We Three Kings – 1990

The Band – Christmas Must Be Tonight – Islands – 1977

Dar Williams – The Christians And The Pagans – Mortal City - 1996