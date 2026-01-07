The General Store - Episode #25 (XMAS)
Hosted by JB, the General Store’s music custodian, this program highlights great songs and songwriters (from the familiar to the obscure) from the 1960s through present day.
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM, Ocean City Md
The General Store – Ep 25 - Special Christmas Eve Show
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Jim Henry – The Tree – Wonderland, A Winter Solstice Celebration – 2002
The Moody Blues – Don't Need A ReinDeer – Octave - 1977
Mabel Scott – Boogie Woogie Santa Claus – A Blues Christmas – 1948
Tom Prasada Rao – Christmas In The Ashram (Chris Rosser) – Christmas In The Ashram – 1998
Jimmy Buffett – Ho Ho Ho And A Bottle Of Rum – Christmas Island – 1996
Set 2
Alison Krauss – Get Me Through December (Gordon Sampson & Fred Lavery) – A Hundred Miles Or More – 2007
Joni Mitchell – River – Blue - 1971
Mark Knopfler – The Ragpicker's Dream – The Rag Picker's Dream – 2002
Chuck Brodsky – On Christmas I Got Nothing – Radio – 1998
John Prine – Christmas In Prison – Sweet Revenge – 1973
Set 3
Enya – The Spirit Of Christmas Past – And Winter Came – 2008
Jackson Browne – The Rebel Jesus – The Best Of Jackson Browne – 1997
The Roches – Good King Wenceslas – We Three Kings – 1990
The Band – Christmas Must Be Tonight – Islands – 1977
Dar Williams – The Christians And The Pagans – Mortal City - 1996