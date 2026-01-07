The General Store - Episode #24

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 24

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

Set 1

Keith Sykes – Train To Dixie – It's About Time – 1992

Randy Newman – Dixie Flyer – Land Of Dreams – 1988

Steve Winwood – Night Train – Arc Of A Diver – 1980

The Indigo Girls – Midnight Train To Georgia – 1200 Curfews - 1995

Set 2

Tom Rush – Galveston Flood (Trad) – Take A Little Walk With Me – 1966

Richie & Rosie – Water Bound (Dirk Powell) – Nowhere In Time – 2017

Randy Newman – Louisiana 1927 – Our New Orleans – 2005

Catie Curtis – People Look Around – Long Night Moon – 2006

Set 3

Anna Vaus – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Tears For Fears) – Blue Canyon Sessions – 2025

Ten Years After – I'd Love To Change The World – A Space In Time – 1971

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' – Waiting For The World To Change (John Mayer) – TajMo – 2017

Merchants Of Venus – Walk On The World – Merchants Of Venus – 1991

Mary Chapin Carpenter – On & On It Goes – The Calling – 2007

Instrumental – Mark Knopfler – Boom Town – Screen Playing - 1993