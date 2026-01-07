The General Store - Episode #24
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md
The General Store – Ep 24
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Keith Sykes – Train To Dixie – It's About Time – 1992
Randy Newman – Dixie Flyer – Land Of Dreams – 1988
Steve Winwood – Night Train – Arc Of A Diver – 1980
The Indigo Girls – Midnight Train To Georgia – 1200 Curfews - 1995
Set 2
Tom Rush – Galveston Flood (Trad) – Take A Little Walk With Me – 1966
Richie & Rosie – Water Bound (Dirk Powell) – Nowhere In Time – 2017
Randy Newman – Louisiana 1927 – Our New Orleans – 2005
Catie Curtis – People Look Around – Long Night Moon – 2006
Set 3
Anna Vaus – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Tears For Fears) – Blue Canyon Sessions – 2025
Ten Years After – I'd Love To Change The World – A Space In Time – 1971
Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' – Waiting For The World To Change (John Mayer) – TajMo – 2017
Merchants Of Venus – Walk On The World – Merchants Of Venus – 1991
Mary Chapin Carpenter – On & On It Goes – The Calling – 2007
Instrumental – Mark Knopfler – Boom Town – Screen Playing - 1993