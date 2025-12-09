The General Store - Episode #22

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 22

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Crys Matthews – Signs Of The Times – Changemakers – 2021

The Kennedys – Give Me Back My Country – Better Dreams – 2008

Leonard Cohen – Democracy – The Future – 1992

Mark Erelli – Passing Through – Hope, and Other Casualties – 2006

Set 2

Joni Mitchell – Amelia – Hejira – 1976

Brandi Carlile – Joni – Returning To Myself – 2025

Stephen Fearing – Beguiling Eyes – Out To Sea – 1989

Joni Mitchell – Cactus Tree – Song To A Seagull – 1968

Set 3

Led Zeppelin – Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You – Led Zeppelin – 1969

The Rankin Family – North Country – North Country – 1995

Jerry Jeff Walker – Borderline (Daniel Moore) – Too Old To Change – 1979

Instrumental

Leo Kottke – Watermelon – 6 & 12 String Guitar