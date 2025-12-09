The General Store - Episode #22
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md
The General Store – Ep 22
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Crys Matthews – Signs Of The Times – Changemakers – 2021
The Kennedys – Give Me Back My Country – Better Dreams – 2008
Leonard Cohen – Democracy – The Future – 1992
Mark Erelli – Passing Through – Hope, and Other Casualties – 2006
Set 2
Joni Mitchell – Amelia – Hejira – 1976
Brandi Carlile – Joni – Returning To Myself – 2025
Stephen Fearing – Beguiling Eyes – Out To Sea – 1989
Joni Mitchell – Cactus Tree – Song To A Seagull – 1968
Set 3
Led Zeppelin – Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You – Led Zeppelin – 1969
The Rankin Family – North Country – North Country – 1995
Jerry Jeff Walker – Borderline (Daniel Moore) – Too Old To Change – 1979
Instrumental
Leo Kottke – Watermelon – 6 & 12 String Guitar