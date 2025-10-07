The General Store - Episode #13
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md
The General Store – Ep 13
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
2:00 PM Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Hot Tuna – Water Song – Burgers – 1972
Tracy Chapman – Tell It Like It Is – New Beginnings – 1995
Keb' Mo' – Talk – Peace, Back By Popular Demand – 2004
The Sherpas – See Myself In You – Honor Among Thieves – 2003
Set 2
Tom Petty – It's Good To Be King – Wildflowers – 1994
Graham Nash – I Used To Be A King – Songs For Beginners – 1971
Joni Mitchell – I Had A King – Song To A Seagull – 1968
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie – Red Sun – Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie – 2017
Set 3
Richard Shindell – Summer Wind, A Cotton Dress – Blue Divide – 1994
Molly Tuttle – That's Gonna Leave A Mark – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025
I'm With Her – Different Rocks, Different Hills – Wild Clear And Blue – 2025
Alison Krauss & Union Station – There's A Light Up Ahead – Arcadia – 2025
Peter Lehndorff – Don't Be Discouraged – Don't Be Discouraged - 2022