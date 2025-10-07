The General Store - Episode #13

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM Ocean City Md

The General Store – Ep 13

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

2:00 PM Eastern Time

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Hot Tuna – Water Song – Burgers – 1972

Tracy Chapman – Tell It Like It Is – New Beginnings – 1995

Keb' Mo' – Talk – Peace, Back By Popular Demand – 2004

The Sherpas – See Myself In You – Honor Among Thieves – 2003

Set 2

Tom Petty – It's Good To Be King – Wildflowers – 1994

Graham Nash – I Used To Be A King – Songs For Beginners – 1971

Joni Mitchell – I Had A King – Song To A Seagull – 1968

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie – Red Sun – Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie – 2017

Set 3

Richard Shindell – Summer Wind, A Cotton Dress – Blue Divide – 1994

Molly Tuttle – That's Gonna Leave A Mark – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025

I'm With Her – Different Rocks, Different Hills – Wild Clear And Blue – 2025

Alison Krauss & Union Station – There's A Light Up Ahead – Arcadia – 2025

Peter Lehndorff – Don't Be Discouraged – Don't Be Discouraged - 2022